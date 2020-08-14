Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020

Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patients recovered. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-13-august-2020?lang=en
Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patient...
Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patient...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...