Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020

Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patients recovered. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-13-august-2020?lang=en

