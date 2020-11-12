Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (10th November 2020)

New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 5953 Total active cases: 407 Total recovered: 5361 (2 New) Total number of tests conducted: 66819 (303 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-10th-november-2020?lang=en

New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 5953 Total active cases: 407 Total recovered: 5361 (2 New) Total number of tests conducted: 66819 (303 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...