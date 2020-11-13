Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (12th November 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 5958 Total active cases: 404 Total recovered: 5369 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 67527 (246 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-12th-november-2020?lang=en

