Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (15th November 2020)

New cases: 1 Total confirmed cases: 5965 Total active cases: 381 Total recovered: 5399 (0 New) Total number of tests conducted: 68555 (294 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-15th-november-2020?lang=en

