Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (17th August 2020)

New cases: 53 Total confirmed cases: 5125 Total active cases: 2273 Total recovered: 2690 (64 New) Total number of tests conducted: 39764 (550 New) Total deaths: 162 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-17th-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 53

Total confirmed cases: 5125

Total active cases: 2273

Total recovered: 2690 (64 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 39764 (550 New)

Total deaths: 162 (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...