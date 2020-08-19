Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (18th August 2020)

New cases: 68 Total confirmed cases: 5193 Total active cases: 2314 Total recovered: 2716 (26 New) Total number of tests conducted: 40106 (342 New) Total deaths: 163 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-18th-august-2020?lang=en
