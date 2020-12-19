Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (18th December 2020)

New cases: 10 Total confirmed cases: 6148 Total active cases: 116 Total recovered: 5662 (1 New) Lost to follow-up: 107 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 81189 (411 New) Total Death: 187 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-18th-december-2020?lang=en

