Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2020


New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 6028 Total active cases: 34 Total recovered: 5465 (10 New) Lost to follow-up: 102 Outcome under investigation: 242 Total number of tests conducted: 74032 (22 New) Total Death: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-1st-decemer-2020?lang=en

New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 6028 Total active cases: 34 Total recovered: 5465 (10 New) Lost to follow-up: 102 Outcome under investigation: 242...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter