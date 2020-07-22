Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juillet 2020


New cases: 104 Total confirmed cases: 3149 Total active cases: 1822 Total recovered: 1256 (76 New) Total number of tests conducted: 24822 (347 New) Total deaths: 71 (7 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-21st-july-2020?lang=en

New cases: 104

Total confirmed cases: 3149

Total active cases: 1822

Total recovered: 1256 (76 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 24822 (347 New)

Total deaths: 71 (7 ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/07/2020

Tchad : La jeune ministre Amina Priscille Longoh entend remettre son département sur les rails

Tchad : La jeune ministre Amina Priscille Longoh entend remettre son département sur les rails

Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès 21/07/2020

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "l'ampleur des conflits, la virulence des haines des fois brisent l'avenir de nos pays"

21/07/2020

Tchad : décret de nomination à la Cour suprême

21/07/2020

Tchad : les autorités annoncent des "décisions" pour "restaurer l'autorité de l'État" à Champ de fil

21/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda