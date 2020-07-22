Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st July 2020)

New cases: 104 Total confirmed cases: 3149 Total active cases: 1822 Total recovered: 1256 (76 New) Total number of tests conducted: 24822 (347 New) Total deaths: 71 (7 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-21st-july-2020?lang=en
