Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25 July 2020)

New cases: 103 Total confirmed cases: 3557 Total active cases: 1878 Total recovered: 1585 (207 New) Total number of tests conducted: 26602 (389 New) Total deaths: 94 (7 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-25-july-2020?lang=en
