Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (30 July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2020


New cases: 123 Total confirmed cases: 3981 Total active cases: 2065 Total recovered: 1807 (47 New) Total number of tests conducted: 29599 (911 New) Total deaths: 109 (2 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-30-july-2020?lang=en

New cases: 123

Total confirmed cases: 3981

Total active cases: 2065

Total recovered: 1807 (47 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 29599 (911 New)

Total deaths: 109 (2 ...

TCHAD - 30/07/2020

