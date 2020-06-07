Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Juin 2020


New Cases: 29 Total Confirmed Cases: 438 Total Active Cases: 379 Total Recovered: 55 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 6423 Total Deaths: 4 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved oens. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-7th-june-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 438

Total Active Cases: 379

Total Recovered: 55

Total Number of Tests Conducted: 6423

Total...

