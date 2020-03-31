Coronavirus – Nigeria: 111 Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. He stated that, 68 are in Lagos 21 in FCT, 7 in Oyo, 3 in Ogun, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Edo, 2 in Osun, 2 in Enugu and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers State. […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...