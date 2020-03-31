Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 111 Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2020


The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. He stated that, 68 are in Lagos 21 in FCT, 7 in Oyo, 3 in Ogun, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Edo, 2 in Osun, 2 in Enugu and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers State. […]

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. He stated that, 68 are in Lagos 21 in FCT, 7 in Oyo, 3 in Ogun, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Edo, 2 in Osun, 2 in E...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/03/2020

COVID-19 : Le Tchad prolonge la période de fermeture des aéroports

COVID-19 : Le Tchad prolonge la période de fermeture des aéroports

Tchad - Covid-19 : le Gouvernement met en garde contre l'inapplication des mesures Tchad - Covid-19 : le Gouvernement met en garde contre l'inapplication des mesures 30/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une mère et sa fille assassinées et jetées dans un puit

30/03/2020

Tchad : deux nouveaux cas de COVID-19

30/03/2020

Tchad - COVID-19 : un tchadien et un suisse testés positifs

30/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 30/03/2020 - Madiou SOUMARE

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA