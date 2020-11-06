Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (5 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Novembre 2020


180 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos – 87 Oyo – 51 FCT – 12 Plateau – 10 Edo – 4 Ekiti – 3 Ogun – 3 Bauchi – 2 Kaduna – 2 Niger – 2 Kano – 1 Ondo – 1 Osun – 1 Rivers – 1 63,508 confirmed 59,748 discharged 1,155 deaths […]

180 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



