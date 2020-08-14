Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 12 August 2020

Eighteen (18) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4886 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine (2189). To date, one thousand, five hundred and twenty-four (1524) patients have recovered and been discharged, including forty-six (46) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...