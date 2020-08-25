Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 (24 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Août 2020


Two hundred and seventeen (217) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3642 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three thousand, three hundred, and six (3306). To date, one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-five (1785) patients have recovered and been discharged, including thirty (30) in the past 24 hours. […]

Two hundred and seventeen (217) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3642 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/08/2020

Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés et d'importantes saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés et d'importantes saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad- Covid-19 : "chaque pays s'est battu avec ses moyens, son génie, son leadership" Tchad- Covid-19 : "chaque pays s'est battu avec ses moyens, son génie, son leadership" 25/08/2020

Populaires

Entrepreneuriat : Fatimé Souckar va représenter le Tchad au sommet mondial de l'industrie au féminin

25/08/2020

Tchad : la Loi de finances rectificative adoptée

25/08/2020

Tchad : "il n'y a pas une richesse qui dépasse la terre nourricière", gouverneur Wadi Fira

25/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 26 présumés malfrats dont 16 braqueurs entre les mains de la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda