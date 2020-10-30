Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Update (Freetown, 19-04-2020, 10:30am)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2020


Sierra Leone has recorded five (5) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 35. Currently, there is no death and all the 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation centers and are in stable condition. The total number of persons quarantined is 516, and 1,034 have been […]

Sierra Leone has recorded five (5) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 35. Currently, there is no death and all the 35 con...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...