Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 case update – 11 April 2020

2 new cases confirmed. Total Confirmed: 10 Total Recovered: 0 Deaths: 0 Total in Quarantine: 445 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–sierra-leone-covid19-case-update–11-april-2020?lang=en

2 new cases confirmed.

Total Confirmed: 10 Total Recovered: 0 Deaths: 0 Total in Quarantine: 445 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...