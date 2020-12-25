Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (23 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2020


New Cases: 6 Total Confirmed: 2,524 Deaths: 76 Recovered: 1,866 Total in quarantine: 229 Discharged from quarantine: 12,335 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-23-december-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 6 Total Confirmed: 2,524 Deaths: 76 Recovered: 1,866 Total in quarantine: 229 Discharged from quarantine: 12,335 Read more on https://africa-n...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter