Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (23 December 2020)

New Cases: 6 Total Confirmed: 2,524 Deaths: 76 Recovered: 1,866 Total in quarantine: 229 Discharged from quarantine: 12,335 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-23-december-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 6 Total Confirmed: 2,524 Deaths: 76 Recovered: 1,866 Total in quarantine: 229 Discharged from quarantine: 12,335 Read more on https://africa-n...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...