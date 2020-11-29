Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (27 November 2020)

New cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 2,410 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,833 Total in quarantine: 80 Dischardged from quarantine: 12,167 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-27-november-2020?lang=en

New cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 2,410 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,833 Total in quarantine: 80 Dischardged from quarantine: 12,167 Read more on https://africa-n...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...