Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (29 November 2020)

New cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 2,411 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,836 Total in quarantine: 59 Dischardged from quarantine: 12,188 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-29-november-2020?lang=en

