Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (29 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Novembre 2020


New cases: 1 Total Confirmed: 2,411 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,836 Total in quarantine: 59 Dischardged from quarantine: 12,188 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-29-november-2020?lang=en

TCHAD - 30/11/2020

POINT DE VUE - 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

ANALYSE - 16/11/2020 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

