Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (3 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Novembre 2020


New cases: 2 Total Confirmed: 2,368 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,803 Total in quarantine: 120 Dischardged from quarantine: 11,977 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-3-november-2020?lang=en

