Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Sierra Leone to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus. Commenting on the aid delivery, Omar AlMeheiri, Charge d’Affaires of […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...