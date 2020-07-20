Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (20th July 2020)

New cases confirmed: 11 Somaliland: 3 Benadir: 7 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 10 Female: 1 Recovery: 5 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,130 Total recoveries: 1,462 Total deaths: 93 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-20th-july-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed: 11 Somaliland: 3 Benadir: 7 Jubbaland: 1

Male: 10 Female: 1 Recovery: 5 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 3,130 Total recoveries: 1,462 Total deaths: 93 Read more on

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...