Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (28th July 2020)

New cases confirmed: 16 Somaliland: 6 Jubbaland: 4 Benadir: 6 Male: 11 Female: 5 Recovery: 19 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,212 Total recoveries: 1,562 Total deaths: 93

