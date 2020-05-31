Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (30 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 88 Galmudug: 47 Somaliland: 29 Benadir: 10 Puntland: 2 Male: 71 Female: 17 Recovery: 17 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1,916 Total recoveries: 327 Total deaths: 73 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-30-may-2020?lang=en

Total confirmed cases: 1,916 Total recoveries: 327



