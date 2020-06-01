Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (31 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 60 Jubbaland: 32 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 6 Galmudug: 4 Male: 53 Female: 7 Recovery: 21 Death: 5 Total confirmed cases: 1,976 Total recoveries: 348 Total deaths: 78 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-31-may-2020?lang=en

