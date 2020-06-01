Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (31 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2020


New cases confirmed today: 60 Jubbaland: 32 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 6 Galmudug: 4 Male: 53 Female: 7 Recovery: 21 Death: 5 Total confirmed cases: 1,976 Total recoveries: 348 Total deaths: 78 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-31-may-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 60 Jubbaland: 32 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 6 Galmudug: 4

Male: 53 Female: 7 Recovery: 21 Death: 5

Total confirmed cases: 1,976 Total recoveries: 348 Tot...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/05/2020

Tchad : "les producteurs risquent de subir les deux calamités : la Covid-19 et la famine"

Tchad : "les producteurs risquent de subir les deux calamités : la Covid-19 et la famine"

COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence 31/05/2020

Populaires

COVID-19 : Des étudiants tchadiens à l'étranger sollicitent le président pour une aide d'urgence

31/05/2020

Tchad : plus de 60% de guérisons de Covid-19

31/05/2020

Tchad : dans la Tandjilé Ouest, un conflit évité entre deux cantons

31/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la Covid-19 bouscule la fête de l'Aid El Fitr
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 29/05/2020 - Aliou TALL

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 27/05/2020 - Mahamat Al-moukhtar Idriss Annour

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi