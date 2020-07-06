Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (6th July 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 9 Benadir: 5 Somaliland: 3 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 8 Female: 1 Recovery: 37 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,006 Total recoveries: 1,051 Total deaths: 92 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-6th-july-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 9 Benadir: 5 Somaliland: 3 Jubbaland: 1

Male: 8 Female: 1 Recovery: 37 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 3,006 Total recoveries: 1,051 Total deaths: 92 Read more on...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...