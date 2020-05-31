Coronavirus – South Africa: 1727 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Update: A total of 21708 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1727 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 32 more COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Flattening the curve is an ongoing process of reducing COVID-19. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-1727-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa?lang=en

Update: A total of 21708 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1727 new cases of COVID-19...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...