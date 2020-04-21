Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1199 WESTERN CAPE 1010 KWAZULU — NATAL 671 EASTERN CAPE 345 […]

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. The prov...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...