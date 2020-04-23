Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 22 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 635. The total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774. of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1224 WESTERN CAPE 1079 KWAZULU — NATAL 758 EASTERN CAPE […]

