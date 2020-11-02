Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (01 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Novembre 2020


COVID-19 Update: A total of 19543 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1371 new cases. We report 135 more COVID-19 related deaths (8 being reported in the past 24 – 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19411. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/320e3ww Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-01-november-2020?lang=en

