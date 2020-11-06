Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (05 November 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 23942 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1866 new cases. We report 92 more COVID-19 related deaths (23 being reported in the past 24 – 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19677. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/3mZdDya. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-05-november-2020?lang=en

