Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (29 November 2020)

COVID-19 Update: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 787702 with 2563 new cases. We report 38 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21477. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/37fR5Dq Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-29-november-2020?lang=en

