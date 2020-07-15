Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 July

As of 1pm on 14 July, the Western Cape has 15 160 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 79 332 confirmed cases and 61 756 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 79332 Total recoveries 61756 Total deaths 2416 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 15 160 Tests conducted 356153 Hospitalisations 1636 with 300 in […]

