Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 30 November

As of 1 pm on 30 November, the Western Cape has 10057 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 130 826 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 116 125 recoveries. Total confirmed Covid-19 cases 130 826 Total recoveries 116 125 Total deaths 4644 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 10057 Tests conducted 785274 Hospitalisations 1104 of which […]

As of 1 pm on 30 November, the Western Cape has 10057 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 130 826 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 116 125 r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...