Coronavirus – South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 452529


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juillet 2020


COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 7120 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 452529. Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/2Dbwt3G Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-total-number-of-covid19-cases-increases-to-452529?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 7120 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 452529.

