Coronavirus – UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report #07


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mai 2020


Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 22 May, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,114 with 42 patients who have recovered and 6 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,066. Male (68%) continue to be more attained than female (32%). The 30-39 years age group has most […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



