Coronavirus – Uganda: The break down of cases in Uganda (19 September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Septembre 2020


The breakdown of the 270 new cases are: Contacts and alerts (240): Kampala (59), Gulu (56), Oyam (22), Mbale (17), Wakiso (15), Moroto (10), Amudat (8), Bududa (4), Busia (4), Hoima (5), Kitgum (5), Sironko (5), Budaka (2), Iganga (2), Lamwo (3), Luwero (2), Mbarara (2) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-the-break-down-of-cases-in-uganda-19-september-2020?lang=en

The breakdown of the 270 new cases are: Contacts and alerts (240): Kampala (59), Gulu (56), Oyam (22)...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




