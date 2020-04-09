Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on The Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health confirms one (1) case of COVID-19 in Uganda out of the total of 214 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). So far, a cumulative of 3,524 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda now stands at 53. The confirmed case […]

