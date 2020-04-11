Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda – 10 April 2020

Today, all the 439 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda still stands at 53. A cumulative of 4,301 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda. A total of 439 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 610 contacts to […]

