Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda (7 April 2020)

Today, all the 150 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 52. A cumulative total of 3,310 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The number of individuals under institutional quarantine has reduced from the original 1040 […]

