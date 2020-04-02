Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the Covid-19 Outbreak In Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2020


Today,a total of 63 samples have tested Negative for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). To date, a cumulative of 11510 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 44. A total of 1,002 are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A […]

Today,a total of 63 samples have tested Negative for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). To date, a cumulative of 11510 samples have been tes...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/04/2020

Tchad : au Sila, un serment sur le Coran après des soupçons liés à la récente tuerie

Tchad : au Sila, un serment sur le Coran après des soupçons liés à la récente tuerie

Tchad - Covid-19 : vers un plan alimentaire efficace face à toute éventualité Tchad - Covid-19 : vers un plan alimentaire efficace face à toute éventualité 01/04/2020

Populaires

Né au Tchad avec son frère, combien de temps Pape Diouf y a vécu ?

01/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : le premier cas "se porte déjà assez bien"

01/04/2020

COVID-19: le Cameroun annonce 223 cas positifs

01/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 30/03/2020 - Madiou SOUMARE

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Coronavirus : Quels impacts sur les compagnies d’assurance de l’espace CIMA ?

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA