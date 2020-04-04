Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Today, total of 398 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). To date, a cumulative of 2,629 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 48. A total of 980 are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A […]

