Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (16th August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Août 2020


In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 157 new cases out of 1069 tests and 0 deaths , 347 Recoveries Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-daily-status-update-16th-august-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 157 new cases out of 1069 tests and 0 deaths , 347 Recoveries Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-cov...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/08/2020

Tchad - baccalauréat : pas d'épreuves sportives cette année

Tchad - baccalauréat : pas d'épreuves sportives cette année

Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris, 12 malades sous traitement Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris, 12 malades sous traitement 15/08/2020

Populaires

Nigeria : enfermé pendant sept ans dans un garage, un homme sauvé par la police

16/08/2020

Tchad : le parti MPS installe son secrétariat national chargé des bureaux de soutien

16/08/2020

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

16/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : enquête sur la mort de 44 détenus en avril, étaient-ils finalement de simples civils ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda