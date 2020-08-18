Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update, 17 May 2020

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 496 new cases out of 1549 tests (32% positive) with 163 recoveries; four deaths were recorded (MTSRIP) from Chililabombwe,Ndola and Lusaka Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-update-17-may-2020?lang=en

