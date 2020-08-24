In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 66 new cases of out of 346 tests, 0 Deaths and 146 Recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,148 including 280 deaths and 10,208 recoveries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-24-august-2020?lang=en
