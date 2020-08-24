Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID19 update (24 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Août 2020


In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 66 new cases of out of 346 tests, 0 Deaths and 146 Recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,148 including 280 deaths and 10,208 recoveries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-24-august-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 66 new cases of out of 346 tests, 0 Deaths and 146 Recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,148 including 280 deaths and 10,208 recoveries. ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/08/2020

Tchad : entrepreneuriat des jeunes, "pourquoi ne pas créer des cercles de bailleurs de fonds ?"

Tchad : entrepreneuriat des jeunes, "pourquoi ne pas créer des cercles de bailleurs de fonds ?"

Tchad : des jeunes volontaires organisent une journée de salubrité à Guéréda Tchad : des jeunes volontaires organisent une journée de salubrité à Guéréda 23/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : libération de détenus graciés par le chef de l'État, dont d'ex-chefs rebelles

24/08/2020

Tchad : début des corrections des copies du baccalauréat

24/08/2020

Mali : la junte propose la libération de l'ex-président IBK

24/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda