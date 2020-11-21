Cumulative Cases: 17,373 Total Recoveries: 16,606 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 237 Active Cases: 411 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-20th-november-2020?lang=en

