Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (27th November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Novembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 17,569 Total Recoveries: 16,845 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 238 Active Cases: 367 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-27th-november-2020?lang=en

