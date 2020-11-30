Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (28th November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Novembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 17,589 Total Recoveries: 16,925 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 238 Active Cases: 307 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-28th-november-2020?lang=en

